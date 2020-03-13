Cable falls through the short-term double bottom at 1.25. Why the pound is struggling

Cable extends lower. What's weighing on it







Cable bounced off 1.25 twice today and after the second touch rebounded to 1.2620 but it's give up now and fallen to 1.2462.





There are no easy answers for the weakness in the pound the past four days. You have to look to the Bank of England rate cut as a big part of the story. That extra yield was evidently much more attractive than what's available in Europe, but at the same time, the euro continues to sag.







Another thing to ponder is the structure of the UK economy. It's extremely reliant on the service and financial sector and London is entirely reliant on mass public transit. It's entirely reasonable that the virus hits London extraordinarily hard and risks are always buried in the financial sector.






