Cable has another look at Friday's high

Cable up 55 pips on the day





Cable tried to break Friday's high early in Asian trade but then fell more than 100 pips.





The UK press reported on the weekend that Boris Johnson was ready to accept EU tariffs on some goods in order to move along negotiations. He's looking for some kind of balance between accepting tariffs and not following all EU rules. Agricultural goods are certainly a candidate.





As for the pound, it has to get above the 1.2730 level to keep the upside momentum intact. That would break another hurdle for a potential return to the pre-COVID 1.30-1.33 range.



