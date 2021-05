GBP/USD is higher for the session here, alongside higher for other FX against the USD also.

CAD is at its highest since May of 2015 against the dollar.

Gold on the up also. Silver ditto. Asian stock indexes (posted earlier) are up also.





'Risk' in favour in Asia morning trade. Apart from news already posted there is nothing fresh.





A little ways to go for GBP/USD to test its high hit during Feb of this year: