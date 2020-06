Cable at the lows

Early back-and-forth in US equities gave way to a sharp drop and the S&P 500 is now down 22 points, or 0.75%.





Cable is increasingly a risk-sensitive currency trade and today that's led to a 26-pip drop to a session low of 1.2393.





On the daily chart, cable is consolidating in the 1.2320 to 1.2540.