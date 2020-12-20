Cable indicated sharply lower after lockdown measures and Brexit turmoil
Cable drops nearly a full cent in early trading
European countries including France are suspending travel with the UK on fears of a more-contagious strain of the coronavirus. Other countries are likely to follow suit.
In a slightly surprising move on the weekend, Boris Johnson also announced an emergency lockdown for London and southeast England.
The news is no better on the Brexit front, where there's no sign of a breakthrough as Christmas looms, though both sides are continuing talks.