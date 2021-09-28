Cable is feeling the wrath of the dollar as stops are run on a break of the July low

Cable down hard today





Rising Treasury yields are lighting a fire under the US dollar today as the market frets about a potential economic slowdown because of energy prices and supply chain bottlenecks.





US 10-year yields are up 6 basis points to 1.54%.





That's an ugly break on the daily chart and it's why cable is down 152 pips to 1.3544, which the selling accelerating as stops are run. GBP/USD is down to the lowest since February.







I think the drop in here is leading to an even broader dollar bid.



