Cable is fighting to break higher after consolidation

Keep an eye on GBP



I'm impressed by how well the pound has held up today. Boris Johnson's successful prorogation brings the UK closer to a no-deal Brexit but the fall right now is just 60 pips -- hardly alarming stuff.





Maybe the calculation is that this will unite the opposition against him but it looks more like the market is moving past Brexit fears to me.







In the short-term, watch 1.2232. A break above it could trigger a complete retracement.





Update: Now it's broken above.

