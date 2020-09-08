Cable is having another look at 1.30. Will it hold?

Retest of the session low





It's make-or-break time in GBP/USD as the pair retests the earlier low of 1.3010. It's a low-risk trade for the dip buyers at these levels with a stop below 1.30. The overall risk trade is improving a bit at the moment but the moment to watch will be in the final hour of trading.





Anxiety around Brexit is heightened at the moment and Johnson's government talking about breaking international law isn't helping. I expect them to walk some of that back in the day ahead because it's not playing well.



As for cable, it's been a one-way 475 pip move from the highs last Tuesday. That's not a good look and I wouldn't expect it to turn on a dime, but the risk-reward is solid for a small trade. It's an unusual time for a breakdown; usually if a level holds in Europe, it will stick through the North American close.









