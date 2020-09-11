Cable is having another look at the lows of the day

First sign of a bottom?





Cable is below 1.28 and testing the earlier low.







It's been a rough week for the pound but going into the weekend, the risks run both ways. Fears of a chaotic end to Brexit talks have led to heavy GBP selling this week and that's not going to go away completely but there will be an ebb and flow.





There's a fair chance that the UK government backs down on the weekend and tries to mend fences. If so, the pound could rally.





The future is unknowable but with cable just 30 pips from the lows, there's a decent risk-reward here and a solid chance we see some profit taking in shorts into the weekend. However watch carefully for moves into the London fix. If there is going to be a washout, that's when it will come.



