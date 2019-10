Pound on the defensive on election talk





Election talk and broader US dollar strength are weighing on the pound.





GBP/USD is at the lows of the day, down 66 pips to 1.2843. That's a hair above Tuesday's low of 1.2842.





A break lower here could put levels all the way down to 1.2582 in play but initially watch out for some stops and some pressure down to 1.2800.