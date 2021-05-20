Cable is trying to erase yesterday's drop as it climbs into the European close

Strong rebound in GBP/USD





Cable is showing that it's not afraid of the February highs.





The pound trails only the Canadian dollar among G10 currencies this year and it's offering up another show of strength. We saw a dip yesterday on risk aversion and broad USD strength but that's quickly unwinding -- just as it did after the US CPI report.





It wasn't a surprise to see a pullback from 1.42 because it's a test of the February high. With the bounce back today though, it's a sign that the market is ready for a push to the highs of the year.





The UK is rapidly reopening and pent up demand will be enormous this year. Vaccine takeup has also been high and the UK government isn't toying with austerity like in the last economic cycle.

