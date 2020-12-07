Cable nearly completes the comeback as US dollar begins slide

The US dollar is picking up where it left off last week. The dollar has slid to the worst levels of the day and that's opened the door for a further comeback in GBP/USD. That pair is now down just 6 pips after falling more than 80 pips at the lows.

The dollar has lost 16 pips against the euro and 19 against the yen, all of it in the past hour or so.

Increasingly, dollar weakness is the default mode in FX. You start to worry about the trade being a bit too 'consensus' and too crowded but I think you have to ride the trend until it ends.




