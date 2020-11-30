Cable nears the November highs on dollar selling and Brexit optimism

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Cable on the move

cable chart
The US dollar is slumping as New York trading hits it stride after a long weekend. At the same time, optimism about a Brexit deal continues to build.

After a few whipsaws earlier, cable has moved decisively higher and is up 60 pips on the day to 1.3375.

The technicals are going to take over in the short-term because of offers ahead of resistance at the November high of 1.3398 (call it 1.34) and stops above. If that gives way, I wouldn't expect much to stand in the way of a return to the September spike high of 1.3482

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose