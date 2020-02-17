Cable sags again as the post-Javid bounce fades on budget uncertainty

Friday's low in play





The pound is the laggard today and all of the losses have come in the past three hours. Cable is down 38 pips to 1.3009 as it sags to a session low.





Friday's spike low was 1.3001 and that's the level to watch today.







The jump on Thursday came after Javid's resignation as Chancellor and the hope that would mean some kind of fiscal boost. That's still the baseline but Boris Johnson told cabinet he was still looking for 5% budget cuts, so it's not clear whether there will be a net boost. Transport Secretary Grant Shappsis also said today that the planned March 11 might be delayed.





Technically, we're right int he middle of the range since October but there have been lower highs since election night and that's a negative sign.

