Cable sags back to 1.3110. Here's the schedule for election news

Cable under some pressure

It's election day in the UK. It's 9-degress and rainy in London today so that could put a bit of a damper on voting -- although a little bit of rain has rarely stopped anything in London.





Polls have the Conservatives ahead 5-12 percentage points but enthusiasm is a key factor on voting day. I polled twitter yesterday on enthusiasm levels and I'd say Boris Johnson scored fairly well.





Naturally, we're getting some election-day jitters in cable and it's testing yesterday's low of 1.3107. So far bids at that level are holding. An earlier low was 1.3116 and moments ago we touched 1.1.310.









Here is the schedule of when UK news is expected:

2200 GMT (5 pm ET) Exit poll released and polls close



2300 GMT Early results with Sunderland and Newcastle vying to get numbers out quickly.



0100 GMT A flood of results

0300 GMT We will have a very good idea of the results



The exit poll is comprensive and is a shared exercise from the BBC, ITV and Sky that asks people to cast a second ballot at 144 constituencies. The exit poll in 2017 was spot-on in predicting a hung parliament and led to a 1.5% fall in cable almost immediately. In other years the exit poll predictions have been spotty although they have been within 20 seats in all elections dating back to 2001.



