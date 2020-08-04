Cable spills below 1.30 as the US dollar strengthens

Author: Adam Button

Dollar strength is the story today

US dollar obituaries were written last week in a bizarre flurry of speculation after a relatively standard drop in the US dollar. There was far too much conflating the ultra long-term with the short term.

In any case, cable was always going to be most-vulnerable to a correction because of the 11-day one-way run that finally ended on Friday.

Now we're into a retracement phase where 1.2813 should act as solid support.

