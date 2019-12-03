Cable stays perky after lift higher in overnight trading

GBP/USD pushes to its highest level since 22 November to start the day

There's still plenty of election noise plaguing the pound but from a technical perspective, the slight nudge back above 1.2950 may give buyers something to shout about if they can move towards testing key near-term resistance around 1.2975-85 and the 1.3000 handle.





The bounce yesterday came after buyers leaned on the key hourly moving averages near 1.2900 and got a further lift from poor US data - which weighed on the dollar.





As such, buyers are in near-term control but I am still skeptical of any larger moves above the 1.3000 handle for the time being. Not when we still have election uncertainty to deal with in the week ahead.



