Cable tests yesterday's low as dollar continues to keep firm on the session

GBP/USD hits a low of 1.2407 on the day

The market continues to hint at very mixed tones on the day currently. On the one hand, the dollar and yen are firming against the rest of the major currencies bloc - more so the former. On the other, equities are also continuing to keep higher in European trading.





My take in all of this is that the market remains caught between two minds as dollar demand does hint at financial strains but suddenly investors are forgetting about economic worries amid recent headlines on Trump reopening the economy and the Gilead drug news.





In any case, as the dollar keeps firmer, cable is tracing lower once again to rest the lows yesterday around 1.2407. That coincides with the 50.0 retracement level and is a key near-term level to watch for the time being - alongside the 1.2400 level.





A break below should see sellers gain more poise in chasing a further downside move towards minor support around 1.2360 next. But if buyers can hold, a hint of a double bottom pattern could help to fuel a bounce back to the upside.





That said, the near-term bias remains more bearish for now as price action rests below both key hourly moving averages. So, any bounce will have to get past those levels in order to extend further as evident by the rejection from the 100-hour MA (red line) earlier today.



