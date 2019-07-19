Cable slips below 1.2500 into the London fix

Cable down a half-cent

Cable touched 1.2497 just ahead of the London fix and is down a half-cent on the day.





It rose as high as 1.2558 on the dovish comments from Williams and Clarida but has come down with those walked back. The latest leg may be fixing related and could unwind later.





If not, it's a disappointing weak for the pound. It touched multi-year lows on hard Brexit talk at the start of the week and hasn't made much headway even with parliament signaling (once again) that it will never accept a hard Brexit.



