CAD dep PM Freeland is leading a high-level posse to Washington for trade talks

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

This is separate from NAFTA / USMCA which is still inching along through the ratification process in Canada. 

Canada's deputy prime minister is to facilitate high-level trade meetings with the Trump administration for five Canadian premiers
  • premiers of Ontario, Alberta, Quebec, Saskatchewan and New Brunswick
Issues will include US tariffs on Canadian softwood lumber, US "buy American" policy and challenges, energy sector issues. 

  
ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose