CAD dep PM Freeland is leading a high-level posse to Washington for trade talks
This is separate from NAFTA / USMCA which is still inching along through the ratification process in Canada.
Canada's deputy prime minister is to facilitate high-level trade meetings with the Trump administration for five Canadian premiers
- premiers of Ontario, Alberta, Quebec, Saskatchewan and New Brunswick
Issues will include US tariffs on Canadian softwood lumber, US "buy American" policy and challenges, energy sector issues.