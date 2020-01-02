CAD had a good 2019 (OK, the bar was low) but faces headwinds this year

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Yep, the Canadian dollar had a good year in 2019. Mooses (meese?) everywhere were rapt!

Here is an outlook for CAD for 2020, from Credit Suisse:
  • If the global economy firms up CAD will benefit
but … 
  • "The key risk is the BOC itself, which tends to talk more dovishly whenever CAD shows material strength"
  • Also, changing over Governors this year is a risk for it (Poloz is leaving in June)

CS forecast is for consolidation around 1.28 

Yep, the Canadian dollar had a good year in 2019. Mooses (meese?) everywhere were rapt!

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose