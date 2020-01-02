CAD had a good 2019 (OK, the bar was low) but faces headwinds this year
Yep, the Canadian dollar had a good year in 2019. Mooses (meese?) everywhere were rapt!
Here is an outlook for CAD for 2020, from Credit Suisse:
- If the global economy firms up CAD will benefit
but …
- "The key risk is the BOC itself, which tends to talk more dovishly whenever CAD shows material strength"
- Also, changing over Governors this year is a risk for it (Poloz is leaving in June)
CS forecast is for consolidation around 1.28