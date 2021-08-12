CAD heads up - expectations of a Canada election centre on September 20
Expectations for the election in Canada centre on September 20.The usual electioneering promises of big spending are likely to be dialled down in the campaign ahead given the historic level of support rolled out in the past year or so as support for the pandemic hit economy. The fiscal and monetary support has supported a strong bounce back for the Canadian economy.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has not yet set a date for the general election.