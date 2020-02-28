CAD is falling further in Asia, NZD also

Across major FX CAD and NZD are very soft.

AUD is barely above its US timezone low





Market fear has seen yen strength .





The bigger moves are in stock markets, a catch up move from continued selling in the US on Thursday.





Gold is barely changed on the session, I thought it might have been a little stronger. EUR and GBP could be popped into the 'little changed' basket as well.





With Friday coming up in Europe and the US its difficult to see too much that would prompt folks to move afresh into 'risk' ahead of the weekend. The only thing I can think of is a bounce after all the selling this week. I can't see the virus news dramatically improving ahead of the weekend.







