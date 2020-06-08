CAD is overvalued. Buy USD/CAD on dips - Credit Agricole
USD/CAD is down 45 pips to 1.3376 today
Credit Agricole Research adopts a buy-on-dips bias on USD/CAD in the near-term.
'The CAD was among the best-performing G10 currencies in recent days, supported by robust risk sentiment and resilient commodity prices. Moreover, at its June meeting, the BoC presented a less negative outlook for the Canadian economy while reining in some of its monetary stimulus. The CAD outlook may not remain too rosy for too long, however. Indeed, a planned OPEC meeting to extend the recent production cuts has been delayed due to difficulties enforcing compliance with the output reduction by all member-states," CACIB notes.
"The CAD is starting to look expensive vs the USD. Indeed,
both our short-term and long-term fair value models are suggesting that
we are now in overvalued territory for the CAD, suggesting that USD/CAD
is buy on dips here," CACIB adds.