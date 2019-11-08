CAD: Looking ahead to employment data at 13:30GMT

Watch for a dovish shift - the view below from Adam's pad ;-)





The expectations for the CAD employment data are:





+15k jobs

+2.5K fulltime and +12.5K partime

unemployment rate of 5.5%. At the last BoC rate meeting the bank was erring towards the dovish side. Therefore, a weak reading today would give CAD bears the reason they need to sell the CAD. That's the trade to watch for today - weak CAD employment. Remember, traders will check all the metrics of the data point and not just the headline before committing.





Current chances of a BoC rate cut in December is 14.3% prior to the data.