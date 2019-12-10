CAD PM Trudeau spoke with US' Trump Monday on NAFTA

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

A statement from the Canadian Prime Minister's Office on USMCA progress.

  • Trudeau spoke with Trump about NAFTA ratification
  • The two are to work together further through the final stages of negotiations. 

The two spoke on the phone. 

