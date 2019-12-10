CAD PM Trudeau spoke with US' Trump Monday on NAFTA
A statement from the Canadian Prime Minister's Office on USMCA progress.
- Trudeau spoke with Trump about NAFTA ratification
- The two are to work together further through the final stages of negotiations.
The two spoke on the phone.
Earlier:
- CAD dep PM Freeland will attend NAFTA talks in Mexico in Tuesday
- NAFTA - Lighthizer and Kushner are heading to Mexico for MOAR trade talks
- A Mexican official says USMCA deal is drawing nearer
- US House majority leader also says an agreement on USMCA is close