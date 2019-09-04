CAD: Rate meeting in focus, watch for surprises

The BoC loves surprises and that is a welcome characteristic for those traders prepared to enter positions quickly. The Bank of Canada is expected to keep rates unchanged today with the probability of a surprise rate cut seen just above 5%. However, the pricing for a 25bps cut sometime this year is seen as just under 50%. So, the market's bias is for the BoC to start easing.

This bias was made clear after the great GDP reading out last week , notwithstanding that the shine of that report was removed when it was realised that the strong headline was driven by exports, the CAD was sold off and USDCAD tested the 1.3350 overhead resistance. So, going into the BoC rate meeting I am looking for a surprise rate cut as the best option to sell CAD at market. Pairing it with the JPY makes sense in the current risk sensitive climate. The other potential for finding CAD sellers is if the BoC flag up a coming rate cut in October. That could see the 1.3350 high breached on USDCAD and you would have to favour higher prices from there on a daily break and close above 1.3350.

The rate meeting is at 1500BST.