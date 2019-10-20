CAD traders - heads up for the Canadian election Monday 21 October 2019

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

ICYMI … Canada votes today in a Federal election.

The betting is on a minority government result. If anyone wants to add in further whether they think it'll be formed by the liberals or Conservative please do so …. it looks
  • too close to call, 
  • on a knife edge,
  • a toss-up, 
  • nip and tuck, 
  • neck and neck
 ….. there you go, choose any of those! :-) 

The two major parties are not too far apart on monetary or (near term) fiscal policy (longer term the Lib side is promising more) so CAD impact my be limited.

