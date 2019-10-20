CAD traders - heads up for the Canadian election Monday 21 October 2019

ICYMI … Canada votes today in a Federal election.

The betting is on a minority government result. If anyone wants to add in further whether they think it'll be formed by the liberals or Conservative please do so …. it looks

too close to call,

on a knife edge,

a toss-up,

nip and tuck,

neck and neck

….. there you go, choose any of those! :-)





The two major parties are not too far apart on monetary or (near term) fiscal policy (longer term the Lib side is promising more) so CAD impact my be limited.















