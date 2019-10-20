CAD traders - heads up for the Canadian election Monday 21 October 2019
ICYMI … Canada votes today in a Federal election.
The betting is on a minority government result. If anyone wants to add in further whether they think it'll be formed by the liberals or Conservative please do so …. it looks
- too close to call,
- on a knife edge,
- a toss-up,
- nip and tuck,
- neck and neck
….. there you go, choose any of those! :-)
The two major parties are not too far apart on monetary or (near term) fiscal policy (longer term the Lib side is promising more) so CAD impact my be limited.