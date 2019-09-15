CAD, yen both higher in thin Monday opening forex markets

Sunday evening in much of the world but Monday morning in Asia.

At this time of the cycle its only NZ with much activity, in addition to any of the non-sleeping electronic markets.

Note today Tokyo is closed for a holiday, so NZ and Australia trade (its not yet 7am in Sydney) will be it until SG and HK are in.





CAD and yen have both gained in early trade. CAD up as the currency of an oil producer. Oil prices are expected higher following weekend developments:



The jump in geo-pol tension has seen the yen higher also.





CAD and yen not the only movers. AUD is lower as is kiwi. CHF up for pretty much the same reason yen is.



