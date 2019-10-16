CAD/JPY: There may be a pattern

Is there a technical pattern to eye in CAD/JPY?





CAD/JPY has risen to 82.50 but met the resistance of the 50-day MA. The price action seen on the daily and weekly chart since the middle of July is so far corresponding to a bearish harmonic "Butterfly" pattern.

The completion of the pattern implies the advance at least to the 84.00 area before the reversal to the downside. The recent advance above the September high, the 200-day MA in the 82.05 area as well as this year's resistance line is in line with this scenario.









ForexLive



In the near term, consolidation may take place. The pattern will be valid as long as CAD/JPY is trading above 81.30 (100-day MA). The bullish scenario will get the ultimate confirmation on the break above 82.50. The first bullish target will be at 83.25 (July highs), while the next target will lie at 84.00.