Caitlyn Jenner exploring a run for the California governorship

According to Axios

Jonathan Swan of Axios is reporting that Caitlyn Jenner is exploring a run for the California governorship. Conversations with GOP consultants are underway. Recall Kanye West, the estranged husband of Kim Kardashian, also a part of the Kardashian/Jenner clan, ran for Pres. of the US in 2020, before Kim filed for divorce from the musical performer. Recall Caitlyn Jenner was married to the Kris Jenner when Kaitlyn was formerly Bruce Jenner.





In other scoops, the NRA bankruptcy proceedings got underway and the embattled NRA chief Wayne LaPierre said he feared for his safety after mass shootings, and was forced to take refuge on a friends yacht. The testimony was mocked by guns control activists who commented "The only thing that stops a bad guy is a good friend with a yacht".





Anyway some light reading as the day comes to a close....







