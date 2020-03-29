Caixin (Chinese media) highlight 100 million jobs at risk in coronavirus-slowed economy

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Caixin is gated, but here is the link if you can access it 

The article describes the "rugged" recovery across China from the Covid-19 shutdown
  • Threatens more than 100 million jobs
Cites in particular
  • travel and services are still frozen
  • export demand shrivels


ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose