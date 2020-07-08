California coronavirus cases 11,694 vs 6090 yesterday

The latest from Governor Newsom





California governor Gavin Newsom is reporting the numbers but notes that about 2000 of the cases are from a weekend backlog in LA County.







This would be a one-day record but if you strip out 2000 cases, it would be the 3rd worst day.





On net, this isn't too bad. There are some signs of a flattening in some of the hard-hit cases but it's still tough to separate out long-weekend effects. Other trends like emergency room visits in Texas are deeply worrisome.







Elsewhere, Utah numbers are just crossing and the state will report a new record according to a Reuters tally. The state count is already a record 685 and some counties have yet to report.





Overall it's looking like the US could hit 60,000 cases today.

