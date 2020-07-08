California coronavirus cases 11,694 vs 6090 yesterday

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

The latest from Governor Newsom

Governor Newsom
California governor Gavin Newsom is reporting the numbers but notes that about 2000 of the cases are from a weekend backlog in LA County.

This would be a one-day record but if you strip out 2000 cases, it would be the 3rd worst day.

On net, this isn't too bad. There are some signs of a flattening in some of the hard-hit cases but it's still tough to separate out long-weekend effects. Other trends like emergency room visits in Texas are deeply worrisome.

Elsewhere, Utah numbers are just crossing and the state will report a new record according to a Reuters tally. The state count is already a record 685 and some counties have yet to report.

Overall it's looking like the US could hit 60,000 cases today.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose