California coronavirus cases rise 2.6% vs 2.0% seven-day average

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Largest single-day increase

Cases rise by 4.084 on the day compared to 3,827 a day ago. Deaths up 1.6% to 5260 total.

Be warned, this  was out a bit earlier according to @ransquawk. I must have missed it. Bloomberg just picked it up now.

I struggle to see any reason why these numbers should decline with people going out more and businesses reopening.
