California coronavirus cases rise 4,317 vs 4,084 yesterday

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

The latest California case data

This is a record jump in California cases.

I'm not 100% these numbers are right. I'm trying to confirm them. They're from @ransquawk. They had them way ahead of the newswires yesterday and they were right.

