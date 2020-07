Numbers from the Washington Post





The Washington Post scrapes data for its coronavirus counter and puts California at 6090 today from a record 11,529 yesterday. That's a rise of 2.2% but the past three days may have been skewed by the long weekend.







The WaPo counter has been inconsistent in the time of the updates but it's been right every time I've checked it, and often hours ahead of official releases.





h/t @ransquawk





Update: This is now confirmed. There are also numbers on hospitalizations, which rose 3.4% to a record 5989