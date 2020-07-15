California coronavirus cases 11,126 vs 7346 yesterday

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

California coronavirus cases for July 15, 2020:


  • New cases are second-highest on record
  • Total cases 347,634
  • Deaths +140 vs 47 yesterday (14-day avg 77) -- matches 2nd worst day
  • 118,321 cases tests vs 130,590 yesterday
  • Hospitalizations +0.6% vs +4.0% yesterday (+41 cases)
  • 3.3% increase in cases
  • 9.4% positivity rate vs 7.1% 14-day avg
  • Yesterday's highlights
  • Today's raw data
(Data will be updated as soon as possible)

KTVU news reported this would be above 11,000 cases shortly before the official release. The old record was 11,786 on July 5 but that included some major give-back from the US holiday.

I was able to pull this from the California site because there's a small quirk on the site. When you refresh the page you can get new data before it's official published. It flashes for about 2 seconds and it was possible to get screenshots. There's a slight chance the data is wrong. Now some people would try to keep this little secret to themselves, but I'm here to share it with all you fine readers, because that's what we do.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose