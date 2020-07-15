California coronavirus cases 11,126 vs 7346 yesterday

California coronavirus cases for July 15, 2020:





New cases are second-highest on record



Total cases 347,634



Deaths +140 vs 47 yesterday (14-day avg 77) -- matches 2nd worst day



118,321 cases tests vs 130,590 yesterday



Hospitalizations +0.6% vs +4.0% yesterday (+41 cases)



3.3% increase in cases

9.4% positivity rate vs 7.1% 14-day avg

Yesterday's highlights

Today's raw data

(Data will be updated as soon as possible) (Data will be updated as soon as possible)





KTVU news reported this would be above 11,000 cases shortly before the official release. The old record was 11,786 on July 5 but that included some major give-back from the US holiday.





I was able to pull this from the California site because there's a small quirk on the site. When you refresh the page you can get new data before it's official published. It flashes for about 2 seconds and it was possible to get screenshots. There's a slight chance the data is wrong. Now some people would try to keep this little secret to themselves, but I'm here to share it with all you fine readers, because that's what we do.

