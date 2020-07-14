California coronavirus cases 7,346 vs 8,358 yesterday

Data released Tuesday, July 14 for California



Deaths 47 vs 23 yesterday (14-day avg 77)



Hospitalizations +4.0% vs +2.6% yesterday

2.2% increase in cases

5.6% positivity rate vs 7.1% 14-day avg



Data



Cases in California appear to have flattened but yesterday's announcement about re-closing big parts of the economy crushed risk assets:





The climb in hospitalizations is worrisome but the other metrics are generally better.









