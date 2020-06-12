California COVID-19 case growth slows but Texas hospitalizations hit new high

A bit of good news and a bit of bad news

The market is digesting a grab bag of virus news.





California cases were a bit lower than the 7-day average at 1.9% vs 2.2% and that led to some positive ticks but that's been followed by Texas reporting record hospitalizations and Arkansas reporting a one-day record.





The volatility on these moves has been significantly higher in stocks than in FX. The S&P 500 is up 12 points to 3015.





