California COVID-19 cases rise 7149 vs 5019 yesterday

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Data from the Washington Post

  • 3.9% vs 2.8% yesterday
The LA Times has it at 6652 on their tracker. I trust the numbers above because they've been right for a few days. The main newswires don't tend to pick these up for 5-6 hours.

There's no doubt this would be an extremely-troubling rise. 7149 cases would mean that California as a country would be the worst in the world after Brazil, the US, India and Russia.

The market is reacting to these numbers with stock futures slipping into the open.


