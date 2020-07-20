California Gov. Newsom: Hospitalizations are rising at a slower pace

California Gov. Lucent speaks at press briefing

Hospitalizations rising at a slower pace



Hospitalizations up 12% over 2 weeks



He expects an asset some California industries will be allowed to operate outdoors



parts of California have real constraints on ICU capacity California reported 6846 cases vs. 9329 at the previous report. That's an increase of 1.8% vs. 2.7% for the 7 day average. Deaths were only 9 vs. 90 previously.

Meanwhile in Mississippi, they recorded its highs ever so day increasing Covid 19 cases at up 1251 to 43,889.







Senate Majority Leader McConnell speaking on the Senate floor says that we are nowhere near out of the woods on virus fight. He adds:

relief plan will be a starting point



Republicans will be putting forward a strong starting point for additional recovery legislation, hopefully as soon as this week

The jobless benefits will run out on July 25. So there is some need for expediency.







The horse jockeying for a new stimulus package was started today.

