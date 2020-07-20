California Gov. Newsom: Hospitalizations are rising at a slower pace
California Gov. Lucent speaks at press briefing
- Hospitalizations rising at a slower pace
- Hospitalizations up 12% over 2 weeks
- He expects an asset some California industries will be allowed to operate outdoors
- parts of California have real constraints on ICU capacity
Meanwhile in Mississippi, they recorded its highs ever so day increasing Covid 19 cases at up 1251 to 43,889.
Senate Majority Leader McConnell speaking on the Senate floor says that we are nowhere near out of the woods on virus fight. He adds:
- relief plan will be a starting point
- Republicans will be putting forward a strong starting point for additional recovery legislation, hopefully as soon as this week
The jobless benefits will run out on July 25. So there is some need for expediency.
The horse jockeying for a new stimulus package was started today.