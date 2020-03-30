California Gov. Newsom: Hospitalizations doubled in the last 4 days
According to California Gov. Newsom, is giving a press conference and says:
As time goes by, California is expected to be a potential hotspot. So the markets may be watching the numbers more closely.
- Hospitalizations doubled in the last 4 days. Total 1432 vs 746 4 days ago
- ICU cases tripled in the last 4 days. ICU 597 vs 200 4 days ago.
- Asking medical field retirees to return to work
- Easiest scope of practice, hospital staffing ratios
- Goal is to get to 10,000 ventilators. They have received 170 from federal government so far
- Making progress on PPD but still more needs to be done
- Total cases 5793