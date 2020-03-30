California Gov. Newsom: Hospitalizations doubled in the last 4 days

California Gov. Newsom









According to California Gov. Newsom, is giving a press conference and says:



Hospitalizations doubled in the last 4 days. Total 1432 vs 746 4 days ago



ICU cases tripled in the last 4 days. ICU 597 vs 200 4 days ago.



Asking medical field retirees to return to work



Easiest scope of practice, hospital staffing ratios



Goal is to get to 10,000 ventilators. They have received 170 from federal government so far



Making progress on PPD but still more needs to be done



Total cases 5793

As time goes by, California is expected to be a potential hotspot. So the markets may be watching the numbers more closely.