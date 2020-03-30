California Gov. Newsom: Hospitalizations doubled in the last 4 days

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

California Gov. Newsom 


Gov. Newsom
According to California Gov. Newsom, is giving a press conference and says:
  • Hospitalizations doubled in the last 4 days. Total 1432 vs 746 4 days ago
  • ICU cases tripled in the last 4 days. ICU 597 vs 200 4 days ago. 
  • Asking medical field retirees to return to work
  • Easiest scope of practice, hospital staffing ratios
  • Goal is to get to 10,000 ventilators. They have received 170 from federal government so far
  • Making progress on PPD but still more needs to be done
  • Total cases 5793
As time goes by, California is expected to be a potential hotspot.  So the markets may be watching the numbers more closely. 
ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose