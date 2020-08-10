California governor says state can't afford Trump's unemployment executive order

Says measures would cost state $700m per week

Trump's executive order will give people in each state on emergency unemployment benefits $400 but only if state's pay 25%, or $100.



That sounds like a good deal to me but states are strapped for cash. The plan only props up the economy if it's actually implemented.





Now I suspect California Governor Newsom might be bluffing here but who knows. New York's governor also said they can't afford it and will indicated legal action is coming.

