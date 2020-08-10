California governor says state can't afford Trump's unemployment executive order

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Says measures would cost state $700m per week

Trump's executive order will give people in each state on emergency unemployment benefits $400 but only if state's pay 25%, or $100.

That sounds like a good deal to me but states are strapped for cash. The plan only props up the economy if it's actually implemented.

Now I suspect California Governor Newsom might be bluffing here but who knows. New York's governor also said they can't afford it and will indicated legal action is coming.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose