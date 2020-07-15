California new coronavirus cases rise at a new record rate, more than 10K

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Reuters totting up the new COVID-19 cases across California 

  • more than 10,700 on Tuesday to over 364,1000
  • deaths up 'at least ' 137 to 7,237 say Reuters 

Total US deaths will be hitting 150,000 in coming weeksReuters totting up the new COVID-19 cases across California 

