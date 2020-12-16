California orders thousands of extra body bags, record coronavirus cases has left LA with less than 100 ICU beds

100 ICU beds left in a country with a population on 10 million.

  • Nearby Ventura and Riverside counties are operating with 99 and 100% of ICU capacity filled, respectively,
  • ambulance waits of up to five hours before patients can be transported to crowded hospitals have been reported
  • "We just had to order 5,000 additional body bags... that should be sobering," said Governor Gavin Newsom, warning the state is "in the middle of the most acute peak" of the disease.
Ugly news out fo the US. 




