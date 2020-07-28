California reports 6000 new virus cases

US cases a sense of July 6

California is reporting favorable coronavirus case data with a case count of 6000 new cases. That is the lowest level since July 6.



Case count rose by 1.3% vs. 7 day average of 2.4%



the state is reporting 73 new deaths which is less than the 14 day average of 99



hospitalizations have dropped by 0.6%



The California numbers seem to suggest that the spigot seems to be able to turn on and turn off dependent on the will of the people and intervention aimed to stop gatherings. It does not mean it will stay that way forever, but the numbers are encouraging at least in the short terms for states like California and perhaps Arizona too.