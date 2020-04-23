California reports deadliest day for coronavirus with 115 deaths

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Tough news from California

Deaths in California rose by 115 since Wednesday in the worst day so far. That's an 8.5% increase in a 24 hour period.

However it looks like an aberration to me with ICU admissions down 1.2% and hospitalizations down 4.4.


