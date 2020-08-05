California reports declining case count but deaths rise
Good and bad news from CaliforniaCalifornia is reporting good and bad news from their coronavirus statistics today:
- case count fell to 5295 vs. a 14 day average of 7939. That's good news
- the bad news is that there were 202 Covid deaths vs. 131 14-day average
- the positivity rate fell to 6.4% from 6.7%
The charts below show the 14 day average of Covid cases moving to the downside from the peak near the end of July. The 14 day average death rate however continues to trend to the upside.
According to the President, that would be excellent news.