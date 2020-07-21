California case count rises by 9231 vs. 6846 yesterday

Deaths increased by 61 vs. 9 yesterday

California is out with their latest Covid statistics:



case count comes in at 9231 vs. 6846 yesterday



Deaths come in at 61 vs. 9 yesterday.

Cases rise by 2.4% vs. 7 day average of 2.5%



Positivity rate rises to 7.5% from 7.4% in the prior report

Monday's report tends to be lower. The rise today is probably more reflective of the trend.





In other coronavirus news from the US over the last few minutes:

