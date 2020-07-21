California case count rises by 9231 vs. 6846 yesterday
Deaths increased by 61 vs. 9 yesterday
California is out with their latest Covid statistics:
- case count comes in at 9231 vs. 6846 yesterday
- Deaths come in at 61 vs. 9 yesterday.
- Cases rise by 2.4% vs. 7 day average of 2.5%
- Positivity rate rises to 7.5% from 7.4% in the prior report
Monday's report tends to be lower. The rise today is probably more reflective of the trend.
In other coronavirus news from the US over the last few minutes:
- Nevada cases rose by 815 on Tuesday bringing the total to 37,528
- Deaths rose by 28 to 676. That is the highest single day increase ever, breaking the previous record reached in April.
- VP Pence decline to say if Fauci, task force will join press briefing at 5 PM
- half of positive tests from Sunbelt are from young people
- Pence appeals to young people to he guidance, do their part
- Senate Majority Leader McConnell urges Americans to wear a mask. Social distance