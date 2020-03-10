California's Coachella festival has been postponed until October (coronavirus concerns)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival was scheduled for April 10-12 & 17-19 in California

  • attracts in the hundreds of thousands attendees
Postponed, as have so many large gatherings in the US. These events a huge generator of employment, both short and long term. Not a positive for the economy at all.

The 'get off my lawn' types in the US administration will be overjoyed with this. 

